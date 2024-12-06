Jigra, Amaran, and More: Movies and Shows Releasing This Week on OTT

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar are gearing up to offer a variety of exciting new releases. From action-packed thrillers to light-hearted comedies and gripping dramas, there is something for everyone to binge-watch this week. Whether you are in the mood for a suspenseful crime story, a historical drama, or a quirky romantic comedy, these latest OTT releases promise to deliver a memorable viewing experience.

Here is a look at the top releases you can catch on these popular streaming platforms:

1. Jigra (Netflix - December 6)

Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra lands on Netflix on December 6. The film is an intense action thriller that follows the journey of an elder sister Satya, who teams up with a retired police officer and a former gangster to save her younger brother. Vedang Raina, who plays the younger sibling is wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign country. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is filled with suspense, action, and emotional drama as Satya struggles against time and corruption to bring her brother home. With Bhatt's powerful performance and a gripping storyline, this thriller is set to keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Netflix - December 7)

On December 7, Netflix will feature a light-hearted comedy with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Set in 1997, the film follows a young couple, played by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who shoot a private honeymoon video. However, their romantic moment takes an unexpected turn when the video is accidentally leaked. The film explores themes of privacy, chaos, and the comedic consequences of a digital mishap. With a stellar supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, and Archana Puran Singh, this one promises a wild ride full of humour and suspense.

3. Amaran (Netflix - December 5)

Released on December 5, Amaran is a gripping drama based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a revered officer of the Indian Army. The film, told through the eyes of his wife, Indhu Rebecca, showcases his heroic acts during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The movie not only brings to light Major Varadarajan's extraordinary bravery but also delves into the emotional journey of his wife as she prepares to receive his posthumous Ashok Chakra Award. A powerful tribute to real-life heroism, Amaran is available for streaming now on Netflix.

4. Agni (Amazon Prime Video - December 6)

On December 6, Amazon Prime Video unveils Agni, a gripping action thriller starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film revolves around Vithal, a courageous firefighter, who teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, a policeman, to rescue people trapped in a city engulfed by a massive fire. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni is a high-stakes drama that highlights the incredible bravery and struggles faced by first responders during a disaster. Packed with intense action, suspense, and heart, it is a must-watch for fans of disaster thrillers.

5. Light Shop (Disney+ Hotstar - December 4)

For fans of mystery and horror, Disney+ Hotstar brings Light Shop, a South Korean drama based on a popular webtoon. The eight-episode series is set in a peculiar light shop that attracts troubled souls from the afterlife. These spirits, each with their unresolved pasts, find themselves drawn to the shop where they uncover secrets that affect their present and future lives. Starring Park Bo-Young and directed by Kim Hee-won, Light Shop promises to be an eerie experience.