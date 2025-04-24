ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth To Become A Netflix Drama Series

Netflix is adapting Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth into a drama series, exploring love and identity in a close-knit Indian American community in Cambridge.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: British-American award-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection Unaccustomed Earth is all set to come to Netflix as a new drama series. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the eight-episode series will be spearheaded by John Wells, known for his work on Shameless and The West Wing, who will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer through his John Wells Productions.

Unaccustomed Earth is set in the elite Indian American community of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and explores complex emotions like love, identity, and tradition. Overall, the story is about a scandalous, star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love: one that will upset the tightly knit immigrant community. Richly passionate and with nuanced characters, this series will showcase family, cultural expectations, and the struggle for personal freedom.

Along with John Wells, the team includes Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem, The Nevers), who will co-write and also serve as an executive producer. Director Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, Freaky Friday) will helm the first episode and executive produce. Notably, Ganatra had originally optioned the book and developed the series.

Jhumpa Lahiri herself will serve as an executive producer, alongside Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions), and Celia Costas. This is the latest screen adaptation based on Lahiri's work, following the 2006 film adaptation of her novel, The Namesake.

This series also reunites Netflix and John Wells Productions, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed.

