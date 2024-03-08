Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Passes Away Within Hours after Her Sister's Demise

Mumbai: Television actress Dolly Sohi, best known for her role as Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak, has passed away at the age of 48. She had recently left the series due to health issues, specifically cervical cancer. Dolly's sister, Amandeep Sohi, also an actress, passed away a day before her. Amandeep, known for her role in Badtameez Dil, had been battling jaundice.

Dolly's family confirmed her passing early in the morning, while her brother Manu Sohi disclosed Amandeep's demise on March 7. Both sisters were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. Dolly's funeral is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

"Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be- conducted today," read the statement issued by her team. It added, "Its a great loss for Sohi family as they lost Amandeep (actress, younger sister of Dolly) yesterday."

Dolly, an ardent social media user, often shared updates with her fans on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she expressed gratitude for the support during her challenging journey with cancer, and talked about importance of resilience in life.

Previously married to Avneet Dhanowa, Dolly leaves behind her daughter Amelie. While talking to a webloid, Dolly has earlier shared that she had faced the difficult task of disclosing her diagnosis to her daughter when she was just 14, assuring her that she would overcome the illness.

Dolly's contributions to television, including roles in Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani… Jhansi Ki Rani, earned her recognition in the industry. Her departure is mourned by fans and the entertainment community alike.