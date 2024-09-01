ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jayasurya Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Accusations Following Hema Committee Report: Truth Will Prevail

Hyderabad: Mollywood Jayasurya, currently in the United States for personal commitments, has addressed allegations of sexual assault levied against him in a recent Instagram post. The actor, who has been in the US with his family for the past month, stated that he is facing two false allegations of sexual harassment. Jayasurya described the situation as devastating for him and his family, but emphasised his commitment to address the allegations through legal means.

In his post, Jayasurya expressed gratitude to his supporters for their birthday wishes and for standing by him during this challenging time. He denounced the accusations as baseless and painful, equating the experience of facing false allegations to the trauma of actual harassment. Jayasurya reaffirmed his confidence in the judicial system, vowing to return to India once his commitments in the US are fulfilled and to continue all legal proceedings in the case.

The allegations against Jayasurya popped up amid revelations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, following the Hema committee report. Kerala police have registered a second case against him, involving accusations of molestation and voyeurism on Friday after actor Sonia Malhar lodged a complaint.

While speaking to the media, Malhar said, "It was the shooting location of the Malayalam movie Pigman in Thodupuzha. When I came out of the washroom, someone grabbed me. It was actor Jayasurya. I pushed him away. He apologised and told me that he wouldn't repeat it and that we should continue as friends." Malhar also spoke about the criticism she faced after sharing her experience publicly.