INTERVIEW | 'Didn't Expect Accolades; We Just Knew We'd Made a Good Film' – Jayant Somalkar On The Critically Acclaimed Sthal

Writer-director Jayant Digambar Somalkar's internationally acclaimed debut feature ‘Sthal’ (A Match) presented by Sachin Pilgaonkar will release in theatres on March 7, commemorating International Women’s Day. Both Somalkar and Pilgaonkar are extremely happy and excited to have got the “perfect” release day and the “correct window”, a big feat that they had not planned. The Marathi language film achieved many awards and accolades in the last few months, it won the coveted NETPAC Award for the Best Asia Pacific Film at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It has since been screened at 29 major film festivals and has garnered over 16 awards creating a buzz in the film industry.

Sthal explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India, where the relentless pursuit of a girl’s marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life. It is narrated from the perspective of a young girl, Savita, highlighting patriarchy, coluorism and social evil deeply rooted in society. The film shot in Somalkar’s native village, Dongargaon in the Chandrapur District of Maharashtra, features an ensemble cast of first-time actors from the village starring Nandini Chikte as the protagonist Savita along with Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki and Mansi Pawar.

Somalkar, who wrote-directed an award-winning short Iyatta: Class (2016) and also co-wrote and co-directed the Amazon Prime Original Series Guilty Minds (2022) while sharing his excitement about TIFF premiere says, “I can say that my protagonist Savita found her first ‘match’ and that too from a foreign land! I am overwhelmed and proud that I will be able to showcase my village and my people on a global platform. People who never dreamt of facing a film camera are going to be part of one the best and most prestigious film festivals of the world, TIFF.”

Sthal is is observational and inspired by true events in Jayant Somalkar’s life (Photo: Special arrangement)

The film is observational and inspired by true events in Somalkar’s life. “I come from a humble rural background, I have been fascinated by grassroot level stories that are socially relevant and affect the lives of common people and Sthal is one such story. Through this film, my goal as a director is to bring out the realities faced by young women like Savita, who are almost sacrificed in the urgency for getting them “married off”. The film delves into themes of patriarchy, colourism, and societal pressures. Being the youngest of four siblings, I saw my sisters going through this as I grew up. But you don’t question the tradition. As you see in the film there is a little boy bringing water for guests, so that boy is me as I have done this when I was a young boy. The idea for this particular film crystallised when I accompanied my cousin for one such ‘match’ meeting sometime in 2016 where I was sitting with the ‘male gang’ and for the first time I felt very uncomfortable in that situation where the bride-to-be is being asked many questions. I saw her being judged on her physical features like her looks, complexion, height…When I came to Mumbai and narrated this incident to Shefali (Bhushan, Sthal producer), she said I should tell the story and that’s how the film’s journey started and I wrote the story,” says the director.

Team Sthal at TIFF (Photo: Special arrangement)

He furthers, “To capture the authenticity and rawness, I chose to shoot on real locations with real people from the village as cast, all non-actors. By doing so, I sought to create an immersive experience and allow viewers to connect with the characters at a more emotional level. They were already in character just that I had to make them feel comfortable in front of the camera and help them work on their body language for which we did a workshop but we kept them raw and didn’t train them too much in acting. We just taught them basic technical things. I was lucky to fulfil the dream of shooting in my own village, in fact, in the very house where I was actually born. I could also include my extended family, some as cast and others in production roles. The pride they felt, seeing one of their own, bring a crew to the village and shoot a film, is for me, indescribable. The visual aesthetic of the film reflects the stark reality of rural India, capturing the beauty of the landscape as also the harshness of everyday life. The use of the traditional folk music makes the viewer connect to the events in a more experiential way while the western, brings the characters’ dreams alive surrealistically. Through this film, I hope to spark conversations around the tradition of arranged marriage, gender inequality, and the pressing need for change.”

Jayant Somalkar in a working still from Sthal (Photo: Special arrangement)

So, what was Somalkar looking for in his main protagonist, Savita? “We auditioned a lot of girls in colleges and outside. The character’s height is less and her complexion is wheatish, she is not conventionally beautiful. We definitely didn’t want that ‘Fair and Lovely’ girl, which is usually the criteria in match-making because the film is about a girl who is being judged for her physical features. Then, we also wanted someone who is more internalised and doesn’t speak much, it is only her eyes that speak. The girl (Nandini) who we finally chose waited after the audition with hundreds of other girls and she came to meet me. She tried to convince me by saying that she can dance, she can cry ..and I told her we will let her know. Next day we started another round of the audition process in another area and that girl came again saying the earlier audition wasn’t so good so I have come back for the second round. She was more prepared this time and gave a very good audition. I found a kind of thehrav (poise) in her eyes and body language and we decided she was our Savita,” says Somalkar.

As presenter, Sachin Pilgaonkar, known for his illustrious career spanning over five decades as an actor, director, and singer in Hindi and Marathi cinema, is starting a new chapter in his career. “My wife Supriya and I happened to be in the US last year at the NAPA Valley Film Festival where Sthal was being screened. Our daughter Shriya (actress) had already seen the film and she insisted that we watch it. We loved the film immensely and we realised how difficult it was for Jayant to make a film like this in his hometown. I asked him about his plans and whether he plans to release the film and he said he has dreams of releasing this film in theatres. I distributed the film through my network. While promoting the film I had said that if this works, I will back all those Marathi films that I like,” says Pilgaonkar.

Sthal won the coveted NETPAC Award for the Best Asia Pacific Film at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) (Photo: Special arrangement)

Somalkar's confidence got a boost when the film was selected and awarded at TIFF and won several awards at various other Film Festivals. “We didn’t expect the kind of accolades it is getting; we just knew that we have made a good film. The kind of response we got from the audience for both the shows at TIFF was incredible. Barring about a dozen Marathi audience the rest was an international audience who were reading the subtitles. Of course, they were shocked with the tradition and custom of arranged marriage and patriarchy. Seeing the audience response, I felt we have made a good film because the audience response is the biggest award. Later, at MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Images) where the local people saw it, the film again got a tremendous response. Then in Pune, Aurangabad …audience was laughing and reacting to little little nuances. That is when we decided to release in theatres which I know is a challenge. Theatre release is a gamble,” he says.

Adds Pilgaonkar, “Now all that appreciation has to translate to the Box office. I really want a large number of people to watch the film and that is our first goal. Money is a byproduct; it will come if it has to but that should not be our aim. Large number of people should appreciate the film. So far people have watched Sthal only in film festivals, they haven’t watched the film by buying tickets, once you buy tickets your nazariya (perspective) changes as compared to when you watch any film for free.”

Somalkar concludes by chiming in, ”It has to be paisa vasool, as we all say.”