Jayam Ravi Breaks Silence on Affair Rumours: 'Live and Let Live, Don't Drag Anyone's Name into This'

Chennai: In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity relationships, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's recent announcement of his separation from wife Aarti has stirred significant public interest. Shortly after this revelation, speculations arose about his alleged affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Today, Ravi took a moment to address these rumors, seeking to clarify the situation.

Speaking to reporters outside Sathyam theatre here, Jayam Ravi urged people not to tarnish Kenishaa's reputation amidst the swirling gossip. He stated, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal."

He underlined Kenishaa’s accomplishments, saying, "She is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

The actor further expressed concern that these baseless rumours could hinder their shared aspirations. "Kenishaa and I have plans of starting a healing centre in the future. That’s our goal. We want to help many people. Please don’t spoil it. Nobody can spoil it too. Don’t involve anyone unnecessarily," he shared.

Jayam Ravi had previously announced his separation from Aarti in a social media post, explaining, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

However, Aarti later responded with a contrasting sentiment, stating, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

Despite the tumult, both parties have refrained from offering further clarification on their relationship. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film, Brother, with the teaser recently unveiled at a grand event. The film is set for a Diwali release on October 31.

