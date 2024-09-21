ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jayam Ravi Breaks Silence on Affair Rumours: 'Live and Let Live, Don't Drag Anyone's Name into This'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi addresses rumors of an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis following his separation from wife Aarti. He urges the public not to tarnish Kenishaa’s reputation and asserts that personal matters should remain private.

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi addresses rumors of an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis following his separation from wife Aarti. He urges the public not to tarnish Kenishaa’s reputation and asserts that personal matters should remain private.
Jayam Ravi Breaks Silence on Affair Rumours (Photo: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Chennai: In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity relationships, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's recent announcement of his separation from wife Aarti has stirred significant public interest. Shortly after this revelation, speculations arose about his alleged affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Today, Ravi took a moment to address these rumors, seeking to clarify the situation.

Speaking to reporters outside Sathyam theatre here, Jayam Ravi urged people not to tarnish Kenishaa's reputation amidst the swirling gossip. He stated, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal."

He underlined Kenishaa’s accomplishments, saying, "She is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

The actor further expressed concern that these baseless rumours could hinder their shared aspirations. "Kenishaa and I have plans of starting a healing centre in the future. That’s our goal. We want to help many people. Please don’t spoil it. Nobody can spoil it too. Don’t involve anyone unnecessarily," he shared.

Jayam Ravi had previously announced his separation from Aarti in a social media post, explaining, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

However, Aarti later responded with a contrasting sentiment, stating, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

Despite the tumult, both parties have refrained from offering further clarification on their relationship. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film, Brother, with the teaser recently unveiled at a grand event. The film is set for a Diwali release on October 31.

Read More

Aarti Breaks Silence after Jayam Ravi Files for Divorce, Slams 'False Narrative' and Character Assassination

Ponniyin Selvan Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti after 15 Years of Marital Bliss

Chennai: In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity relationships, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's recent announcement of his separation from wife Aarti has stirred significant public interest. Shortly after this revelation, speculations arose about his alleged affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Today, Ravi took a moment to address these rumors, seeking to clarify the situation.

Speaking to reporters outside Sathyam theatre here, Jayam Ravi urged people not to tarnish Kenishaa's reputation amidst the swirling gossip. He stated, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal."

He underlined Kenishaa’s accomplishments, saying, "She is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

The actor further expressed concern that these baseless rumours could hinder their shared aspirations. "Kenishaa and I have plans of starting a healing centre in the future. That’s our goal. We want to help many people. Please don’t spoil it. Nobody can spoil it too. Don’t involve anyone unnecessarily," he shared.

Jayam Ravi had previously announced his separation from Aarti in a social media post, explaining, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

However, Aarti later responded with a contrasting sentiment, stating, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

Despite the tumult, both parties have refrained from offering further clarification on their relationship. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film, Brother, with the teaser recently unveiled at a grand event. The film is set for a Diwali release on October 31.

Read More

Aarti Breaks Silence after Jayam Ravi Files for Divorce, Slams 'False Narrative' and Character Assassination

Ponniyin Selvan Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti after 15 Years of Marital Bliss

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAYAM RAVI ON KENISHAA FRANCISJAYAM RAVI AARTI SEPARATIONJAYAM RAVI LATEST NEWSJAYAM RAVI ON AFFAIR RUMOURS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.