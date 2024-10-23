Jaya Bachchan's Mother Indira Bhaduri Hospitalised for Spinal Fracture, Family Denies False Reports of Her Death

Hyderabad: The recent news surrounding Indira Bhaduri, mother of actor and politician Jaya Bachchan and mother-in-law to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has caused quite a stir. Initially reported as her passing, the truth has emerged to bring relief: these claims are unfounded.

Sources close to Jaya Bachchan’s family have denied the reports, clarifying that Indira Bhaduri is indeed alive but currently hospitalised in Bhopal. Reports indicate that she has been unwell, having suffered a spinal fracture, which has necessitated medical supervision in recent days.

A family representative in a statement said, “At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.”

Indira Bhaduri with Abhishek Bachchan (Photo: Getty Images)

“The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates," the statement further reads.

Indira Bhaduri with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo: Getty Images)

It could be recalled that Indira Bhaduri's 90th birthday brought the family together at their ancestral home in Bhopal, creating a cherished occasion for both the Bachchan and Bhaduri clans. Throughout Jaya’s early career, Indira stood as a strong pillar of support, frequently accompanying her daughter on film sets and offering the unwavering encouragement that only a mother can provide.