Jaya Bachchan REFUSES to Be Identified Solely as Amitabh Bachchan's Wife in Parliament, Watch Her Fiery Response

Hyderabad: Jaya Bachchan recently voiced her disapproval at being addressed by her husband Amitabh's name as a suffix during a Rajya Sabha hearing. Jaya took a stand after Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh called her by Amitabh's name as her middle name. She paused to remind everyone that she has an identity of herself.

It all happened after Harivansh called her on Monday to speak at a session of parliament, saying, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please." To this the Bollywood actor remarked: "Sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would have been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan)." However, Singh was quick to retort that he had stated her name exactly as it was on file.

Despite the clarification, Jaya did not back from the underlining misogyny and continued: "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just.. (There is a new trend that requires women to go by their husband's name. Women don't have identities. They lack accomplishments and a distinct identity).

Jaya Bachchan is married to Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan since 1973. The two have two kids, a son named Abhishek Bachchan and a daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.