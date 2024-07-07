Javed Akhtar Claps Back at Troller: Your Ancestors Licked Boots of Angrez, Mine Fought for India

Hyderabad: Ace screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar responded sharply to a social media user who labelled him "son of gaddar (traitor)", asserting that his family has been part of India's freedom movement since the Revolt of 1857.
In a spirited comeback to the criticism over his remarks on US President Joe Biden's re-election prospects, Akhtar wrote on X, "I am a proud Indian citizen and will remain so till my last breath, but I share one commonality with Joe Biden. Both of us have an equal chance of becoming the next president of USA (sic)."
The user's comment, which accused Akhtar of dividing the nation along religious lines, provoked the veteran's ire. He retorted on Saturday, "It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot." Akhtar continued his scathing reply and wrote, "From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez sarkar (sic)."
