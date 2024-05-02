Jatt & Juliet 3: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's Film to Hit Theatres on THIS Date ()

Hyderabad: The highly awaited film Jatt & Juliet 3, starring popular actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, is poised for a global cinema release soon. Jatt & Juliet 3 stars Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa and will be released internationally on June 28. Diljit made the announcement on X and Instagram, presenting two posters from the Punjabi film helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Sharing the poster, he captioned it, "Fateh and Pooja are back. Jatt & Juliet 3 will be released worldwide on June 28." Anurag Singh directorial romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet was initially released in 2012. A year later, the sequel was released. Although Diljit and Neeru's roles were reprised, the plot was not closely related to the previous film.

Diljit's most recent work, Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released on a streaming platform, earned tremendous appreciation. Diljit is currently enjoying the success of the film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor played the titular role diving into the life of the late Punjabi musician, who was dubbed the Elvis of Punjab by his followers.

Parineeti took up the character of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. It was based on the eponymous artist, who was known for the controversial subjects in his songs. Diljit was also recently seen in Crew as Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer. In the film, he appeared with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.