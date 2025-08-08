Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu Debut Promises A Dark Supernatural Showdown

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Jatadhara, which stars Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut, released the film's teaser on Friday, August 8. The teaser offers a glimpse into a mythological supernatural thriller brimming with mystery, magic, and drama. The film, also starring Sudheer Babu, is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi for a pan-India audience.

The one-minute-twelve-second teaser opens with Sudheer Babu as a tough warrior-like figure "born from sacrifice." In stark contrast, Sonakshi Sinha appears in a never-seen-before avatar as Dhanapisachini, a dark, mystical goddess "created by greed." Her long, flowing hair, ornate jewellery, and ethereal presence make for a chilling transformation that has taken the audience by surprise.

The teaser hints at a battle of moral opposites between the two leads. The cinematography, sound design, and high-end visual effects create a mix of mythic ambience. The background score, paired with breathtaking visuals, makes the film an immersive big-screen experience.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara promises to merge Indian mythology with cutting-edge filmmaking, utilising world-class VFX, AI-enhanced storytelling, and a high-concept screenplay. Reports suggest the narrative will draw from the lore of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, exploring ancient myths and mysterious powers.

The movie also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala playing major roles. Produced by Zee Studios along with Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda, and others, Jatadhara is positioned as a large-scale cinematic spectacle.

Sonakshi recently appeared in the horror drama Nikita Roy and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi. For Sudheer Babu, this comes after his recent releases Maa Nanna Superhero and Harom Hara. The release date for Jatadhara has yet to be announced, but the teaser's grand scale has already set high expectations.