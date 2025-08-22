Jaswinder Bhalla, Star Of Carry On Jatta, Passes Away; Punjabi Cinema Mourns Loss Of Comedy Legend

The Punjabi film industry is grieving the loss of one of its most cherished stars. The incredible actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, widely recognised for his remarkable comic timing and roles in films such as Carry on Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai and Jatt & Juliet 2, died on Friday morning in Mohali. He was 65.

According to reports in the media, Bhalla had been admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after his health deteriorated. He breathed his last on August 22, leaving behind a legacy that defined Punjabi cinema's comic landscape for more than three decades. His last rites will be held on August 23 at noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Gippy Grewal Pays Emotional Tribute

The news of Bhalla's death has left the Punjabi entertainment fraternity in shock. Actor-singer Gippy Grewal shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling Bhalla "like a father" to him.

"It's very hard to believe. I'm in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family. Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I'll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji 🙏🏻 (sic)," wrote Gippy.

Tributes Pour In

Condolences have been pouring in from all corners. Former India hockey captain and Padma Shri awardee Pargat Singh wrote on X (Twitter): "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji. 🌹His sharp wit, timeless characters & contribution to Punjabi cinema brought joy to millions. A huge loss to our culture & entertainment world. #JaswinderBhalla #PunjabiCinema"

Jaswinder Bhalla - A Career which Defined Punjabi Comedy

Jaswinder Bhalla, born on May 4, 1960, doraha Ludhiana, began his acting career in 1988 with Bal Mukund Sharma. Through the years he made his mark as one of the prominent faces of Punjabi entertainment with films such as Carry on Jatta, Jatt Airways, Mahaul Theek Hai, and Jatt & Juliet bringing laughter and entertainment to the masses.

In addition to films, Bhalla also enjoyed popularity as a performer on stage too, with his show Naughty Baba in Town, receiving plenty of acclaim, recognition and appreciation both in India and abroad. His razor-sharp wit, relatable humour and amazing characters endeared him to millions across the world.

With his passing, the Punjabi Cinema has lost not only a great comedian but an institution of comedy. His documentation of comedic work will continue to spark smile and laughter for generations to come.