Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award Suspended Due To Sexual Assault Charges

Hyderabad: Choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, has had his National Award for Best Choreography suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) amid allegations of sexual assault. Jani Master, who was awarded for his work on the song Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam, shared the win with fellow choreographer Sathish Krishnan. However, the Ministry has reversed its decision in light of the serious charges pending against him.

In an official statement issued on Friday by the National Film Awards Cell, the I&B Ministry said, "In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders." The statement, signed by Deputy Director Indrani Bose, also revoked Jani Master's invitation to attend the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi on October 8.

Jani Master was recently released on interim bail specifically to attend the awards ceremony. He was arrested by Cyberabad police in Goa on September 19 and brought to Hyderabad, where he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a former assistant choreographer, who alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020. She further claimed that the harassment continued and that she was threatened to stay silent.