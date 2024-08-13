Janhvi Visits Tirupati Temple with rumoured beau Shikhar on Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary; Khushi, Boney Share Fond Memories - Watch

Hyderabad: The Kapoor clan- Janhvi, Khushi and Boney shared their heartfelt tributes on Tuesday on late actor Dridevi's 61st birth anniversary. Janhvi is not only following in her mother Sridevi's legacy on screen but also her customs in real life. On Sridevi's birth anniversary, she visited the Tirupati temple, like she does every year, while Boney and Khushi shared heartfelt notes on social media.

Janhvi Visits Tirupati Temple with rumoured beau Shikhar on Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary (Video source: ANI X)

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted three photos with the caption "Happy birthday Mumma (red heart emoji) I love you." The first image depicted the steps leading to the Tirupati temple, implying that Janhvi carried out her mother's birth anniversary rite of climbing the temple on foot. In the second photo, which is from her childhood, Sridevi is seen putting her arms around her shoulders. The third picture is the most recent one showing Janhvi's look for the visit.

In another social media video shared by a news agency, Janhvi can be seen taking blessings with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya in traditional. She accessorised her yellow silk sari with a necklace, kamarband (a waist bracelet), and golden earrings. On the other hand, Shikhar opted for a dhoti.

Khushi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary (Instagram)

Film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor also paid tribute to her through their social media accounts. Bollywood newbie Khushi Kapoor posted a photo with her mom by her side, also featuring a playful Janhvi. On similar lines, Boney shared a picture of his late wife from her 2012 film English Vinglish with a heartfelt message. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Happy birthday jaan (hug emoji)."

Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, rose to fame with her memorable performances in Hindi films, including English Vinglish, Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina, and Sadma. The Padma Shri recipient also left her imprint on Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. Her last film, Mom, earned her a posthumous Best Actress National Award. Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, where she had gone to attend a family gathering.

Read More