Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Others React To SC Order For Mass Confinement Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR

Hyderabad: Actors, singers, comedians, and animal lovers across India have expressed their views over the recent Supreme Court order for the removal of all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and putting them in shelters. Prominent figures from the movie industry, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Varun Grover, Vir Das, Siddharth Anand, and Adivi Sesh, have taken to social media and public appeals claiming that the order is a "death sentence" for the street dogs of the city.

The apex court, in its order, instructed that all localities in the NCR be made free of stray dogs without compromise. It further ruled that no captured animal would be released back on the streets, and warned of contempt proceedings against anyone obstructing the capture drive. The top court also directed states and municipal bodies to create shelters with adequate staff to sterilise and immunise the dogs.

However, celebrities and activists say that the order is inhumane, impractical, and contrary to established animal welfare principles.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a widely circulated note on their Instagram Stories, urging people to think about the repercussions of the order. The note read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says - take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning."

The message went on to remind people of the role street dogs play in the community: "But these aren't just 'stray dogs.' They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city. Yes, there are problems - bites, safety concerns - but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure."

The note advocated for long-term, humane solutions instead: "The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow... who will it be?"

Chinmayi Sripada

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took to X to voice her dismay. "I am reading this as a death sentence for all dogs. People dump Huskies and Labs, and German Shepherds once they are done breeding them to death, in India. Shelters indeed.

Since Dogs are the Vehicle of Lord Kala Bhairava - May He do the needful," she wrote.

Siddharth Anand

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand expressed outrage over the decision: "There's just no compassion left. No compassion. Who will look after their food there? At least on the streets, there are some empathetic humans who still feed these poor, voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there, and that's the death warrant the SC has signed. Please, someone, start a petition and let's stop this genocide. I'm with you!!!"

Varun Grover

Lyricist and stand-up comedian Varun Grover called the move a failure of policy: "Stray dog problem is real. And it's a problem created by humans who hate dogs, not by those who love dogs. Stray dog sterilisation efforts by individuals and NGOs have been constantly blocked by societies by calling them dog-feeders."

He added: "And now, when their own blocking tactics made the problem huge, they are saying the only solution is to transport the dogs to 'shelters' that don't exist in the first place. We all know what that means. Rabies cases are a huge failure of the system, and the solution can't be forced starvation or trauma to the animals. Hope the animal activists and authorities sit together and find humane solutions."

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das used the moment to advocate for adoption: "If you are a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine."

He urged support for NGOs: "I am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, and I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it’s important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small; it all adds up."

Adivi Sesh

Actor and humanitarian Adivi Sesh went a step further, penning an open letter to the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging a reconsideration of the directive.

"As a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law, I am deeply concerned about the recent directive for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Such a measure not only contravenes our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate values that India has always stood for."

Sesh stressed that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should remain in their territories, in line with animal welfare laws. "Stray dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem. When sterilised and vaccinated, they are not a threat - they are community members who deserve dignity. Mass confinement is neither a sustainable solution nor a humane one; it is a short-term reaction to a long-term challenge."

Proposing a balanced approach, he said, "We have lawful, proven alternatives: sterilisation and vaccination drives, better waste management to cut uncontrolled food sources, empowering community caretakers, and enforcing strict penalties for cruelty and abandonment. By focusing on these steps, we can ensure the safety of both humans and animals, and uphold the moral and legal responsibilities we owe to our voiceless companions."

Sesh added: "I sincerely urge the Hon’ble Court and the Government of Delhi to reconsider this directive. Let us choose empathy over expediency, and solutions over suppression."