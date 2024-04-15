Janhvi Kapoor Throws A 'Princess Diaries' Theme Party for Bride-to-Be Radhika Merchant

Hyderabad: Radhika Merchant is currently occupied with her pre-wedding festivities as she gets ready to tie the knot with Anant Ambani in the coming months. Radhika's friends, including actor Janhvi Kapoor, recently threw her a bridal shower following an extravagant pre-wedding banquet in Jamnagar. The event was personalised and had a pink theme.

Janhvi posted a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from the bridal shower on her Instagram handle on Sunday. In the first photo, eight pretty girls can be seen gathered around the soon-to-be bride. With the exception of the bride, who was dressed in white, all of Radhika's friends wore pink nightgowns for the occasion.

Dumping the photo on Instagram, Janhvi wrote: "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride." Radhika, who looked stunning in her white satin pyjamas, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her girl besties to which Janhvi responded by writing, "Blessed with the best." The celebration also included Anant Ambani, director Shauna Gautam, Shloka Ambani, and Janhvi's purported beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Earlier, Janhvi was also present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities. The couple's three-day pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. For the celebrations, celebrities and well-known people from all over the world had gathered in Gujarat. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan as well as well-known athletes like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar were among the attendees.

On the work front, Janhvi's upcoming film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi is scheduled to release in theatres on May 31 of this year. Janhvi last appeared in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed love drama Bawaal in 2023, which also starred Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in the Pan-Indian movie Devara, which co-stars NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan in the key parts.