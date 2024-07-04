Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Orange Lehenga at Anant - Radhika's Mameru, Accompanied by Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya - Watch

Hyderabad: Pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant centred around Gujarati customs kickstarted with a Mameru ceremony held on July 3. Bollywood stars lined up at Antilia to wish the couple luck on their new adventure together. Janhvi Kapoor attended Anant and Radhika's Mameru ceremony with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya, looking breathtaking in a traditional attire.

Orry shares Janhvi's picture from Anant - Radhika's Mameru (Orry Instagram handle)

In a viral video posted by a paparazzi, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen stepping out of their car together. The actor is seen in an orange lehenga and matching dupatta, along with an embroidered sleeveless blouse. In contrast, Shikhar wore black shoes with a white pyjama and a blue kurta. In the video, the rumoured couple can be seen grinning as they enter Anitilia to meet Anant and Radhika.

Orry shares his look for Anant-Radhika's Mameru (Orry Instagram handle)

In addition to the entire Ambani family, Radhika's friends from the film industry were seen at the function. Orry posted a string of pictures from the event on his Instagram account. ade Miyan Chote Miyan star Manushi Chhillar was also present at the event. The former Miss World looked stunning in a tangerine saree.

For the special occasion, the bride-to-be Radhika chose a multicoloured lehenga, going by the theme. Her subtle make-up and gold jewellery complemented the ensemble. For the unversed, Mameru is an important pre-wedding custom in Gujarati tradition. The bride is visited by her maternal uncle, or mama, during this ritual, bearing presents and sweets. Usually, the presents consist of a Panetar saree, jewellery, bangles and a tray filled with a variety of sweets and dried fruits.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to get married on July 12. The NMACC venue, which can accommodate over 2000 people in seats, is rumoured to host the couple's lavish sangeet ceremony on July 5.