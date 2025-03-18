Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Shuts Down Troll Over Casteist Remark: 'Only Thing Truly Untouchable Is...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, have been making headlines with their affectionate bond. The couple, known for celebrating every festival together, marked this Diwali with a special celebration, sharing a picture on social media surrounded by dogs. While fans showered them with love, the couple also faced trolling, with one particularly offensive comment catching Shikhar's attention.

Shikhar shared a Diwali post with a caption that read, "Happy Diwali from us to you. May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness - blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it. May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all, the happiest Diwali."

However, amid the festive wishes, a troll left a casteist remark in the comments, writing, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But you're a Dalit)." Instead of ignoring the insensitive comment, Shikhar chose to respond with a powerful message. He took to his Instagram Story to hit back, saying, "It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are beyond your limited intellect."

Shikhar further schooled the troll, highlighting the strength of India's diversity and inclusivity. "India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking," he added.

Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Shuts Down Troll Over Casteist Remark (Photo: Shikhar Pahariya's IG Story)

Janhvi and Shikhar, who have been in a relationship for quite some time, continue to captivate fans with their chemistry. Shikhar comes from a family of politicians and businessmen. His grandfather is Sushilkumar Shinde who was the Home Minister of India, his mother Smruti Shinde is an actor and producer, and his brother Veer Pahariya recently debuted in the Bollywood film Sky Force with Akshay Kumar. While social media can be a medium for love and criticism, Shikhar's dignified response shows that any kind of discrimination is unacceptable in current times.