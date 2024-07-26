ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Gushes over Devara Co-star Jr NTR: 'He Walks into Frame and...'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 26, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a splash in Telugu cinema with Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1. The actor Bollywood diva is all praise for Jr NTR and Telugu film industry for their dedication and how they approach cinema as a work of art.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a splash in Telugu cinema with Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1. The actor Bollywood diva is all praise for Jr NTR and Telugu film industry for their dedication and how they approach cinema as a work of art.
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: As she prepares for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up to make a significant impact in her Telugu debut. In the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, she stars as Thangam alongside Jr NTR, who plays the lead role. Kapoor has spoken highly of Jr NTR, admiring his impressive screen presence, dedication, and exceptional dancing skills.

During Ulajh promotions, Janhvi shared her thoughts on her role in Devara and her experience working with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva. She expressed her admiration for the way the team approaches filmmaking, noting, "I love how they work over there, I love how they treat a movie like a work of art…a work of cinema. They really give it that respect, scale, and magnitude. They have so much conviction in their storytelling."

Janhvi also praised Jr NTR’s remarkable abilities, saying, "Jr NTR sir walks into a frame and it becomes alive. His energy is contagious and I recently shot for a song with him; the speed at which he picks steps is unheard of. I’m here learning the same for 10 days, and he just learns it all in a second. Even in his takes, he’s just alive on camera."

Reflecting on her role, earlier Janhvi described it as highly entertaining and expressed her delight at working on the sets, where the passion and dedication of everyone involved left a lasting impression. She feels fortunate to have been given this opportunity.

Devara: Part 1, an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva, features Jr NTR in a grand role. The film, which will be released in two parts, showcases intense glimpses in its first single, Fear Song. Alongside Jr NTR, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Kalaiyarasan, among others. Initially slated for an April 5, 2024 release, the film is now set to hit theatres on September 27 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

