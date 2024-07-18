Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised After Severe Food Poisoning, Expected To Be Discharged Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently undergoing medical treatment after contracting a severe case of food poisoning. According to reports, the actor was hospitalised earlier today, July 18, after her condition took a turn for the worse. Her father, Boney Kapoor, while speaking to a newswire, has confirmed the news, stating that Janhvi is likely to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days.

Prior to her hospitalisation, Janhvi was confined to her bed at home, as she felt extremely weak, anxious, and frail. A close friend of the actor revealed to a newswire that she had cancelled all her scheduled appointments for the week due to her deteriorating health. Her condition continued to worsen on Thursday, prompting her family to seek immediate medical attention and admit her to the hospital.

However, Janhvi is now on the road to recovery, although she still remains quite weak. As per the reports, she is expected to be discharged from the hospital by Friday, July 19. Despite the news, Janhvi has yet to issue a statement or react to the reports.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Mr & Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The actor has a slew of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Devara, where she will star alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, she is set to appear in Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan.