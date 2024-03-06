Janhvi Kapoor 'Cannot Wait to Be Back on Set' as JR NTR's Devara Team Wishes Actor on Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with the Jr NTR starrer film Devara. The Devara team wished Janhvi on her 27th birthday on Wednesday to which the actor has the sweetest response.

Hyderabad: As Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor marks her 27th birthday on March 6, the Devara team extended warm greetings to her on the special day. Now, the actor has responded to the sweet message with a sweeter response. Devara marks Janhvi's foray into the Telugu industry.

Taking to Instagram, the Devara team on its official page Yuvasudha Arts unveiled Janhvi's new look poster. Sharing the picture, the team wrote: "Wishing our beloved Thangam, @JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday!!" In the post, Janhvi looks mesmerising in traditional attire.

Now, Janhvi has reacted to the birthday post by re-sharing it on her Story. The actor replied to the sweet gesture by saying that she could not wait to be back on the sets of Devara. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi wrote: "Can't wait to be back on set."

Devara also marks the Telugu debut of actor Saif Ali Khan. The film's highly anticipated teaser was published earlier this year. The video begins with a battle scene featuring Jr. NTR. He is seen as a country man fighting goons.

The Koratala Siva directorial features music by Anirudh Ravichander, while the technical team includes Rathnavelu as the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as an editor. It is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Devara is intended to be released in two parts, as revealed by the makers last year. The film is shot in coastal areas and promises never-before-seen spectacles. The film is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024.

