Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Apart From Acting And Dancing, The Actor Has THIS Talent

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 28th birthday on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Known for her impressive performances and graceful dance moves, Janhvi has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. However, beyond the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, there is another side to her that many fans might not be aware of - her talent for painting. As she steps into another year of her life, let's take a closer look at this creative side of the Mili actor that has recently caught the internet's attention.

While Janhvi Kapoor is widely admired for her acting skills in films like Dhadak, she has also been making waves in the art world. A fashion icon and a skilled dancer, Janhvi is also an avid painter who loves to express herself through art. She recently gave her fans a peek into her artistic side, proving that her creativity extends far beyond the silver screen.

In a social media post, Janhvi shared pictures of herself proudly posing with her own paintings. One painting featured a beautiful representation of Goddess Lakshmi, in which the deity was portrayed with a pink saree while also radiating grace and divinity. Wearing a light pink kurta with minimalist makeup, Janhvi stood next to her art, radiating simplicity and elegance. What was even cuter about the moment was the support from her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She humorously told how he'd usually share her paintings with his friends, like some proud father endorsing his daughter's "basic art skills." The adorable father-daughter exchange instantly won over the internet, with fans appreciating her talent and her father's unwavering support.

Janhvi Kapoor's painting skills have grabbed attention on several occasions. The actor, on her Instagram account earlier, revealed a variety of her artworks that illustrate different themes, from portraits to scenic landscapes. Her instinct for colour combinations and precise brushstrokes does put her in a different light, all owing to her sincere and passionate involvement with the craft. In another post, the actor revealed a beautifully detailed painting of Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati. Her ability to capture intricate details showcased her passion and deep connection with art. Another artwork that delighted fans was a quirky painting of a pineapple wearing glasses. Along with this painting was an artistic scene that reflected her creative background: newspapers, paintbrushes, and an array of colours scattered everywhere.

Her Upcoming Films

While Janhvi Kapoor explores her artistic side, she is busy with an exciting lineup of films. Among the many films that she will be seen in is Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is being backed by Dinesh Vijan and is to be released on July 25, 2025. It is much speculated that Janhvi will play a very different role in this movie.

Other movies include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. R16 with Ram Charan and The Paradise by Srikanth Odela are also some of her other highly-anticipated projects.