Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: RC16 Team Welcomes 'Celestial Beauty' on Board for Ram Charan Starrer

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor's collaboration with Ram Charan in an upcoming Telugu film had been a topic of speculation, but it's now officially confirmed. On Janhvi's birthday, the team behind RC16 made the announcement, expressing their excitement to have her on board.

Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas, the production banners, made the announcement on social media, extending birthday wishes to Janhvi. Ram Charan, who impressed audiences with his performance in RRR, has hinted at RC16 being a groundbreaking project surpassing the success of Rangasthalam, citing its deep narrative.

Janhvi Kapoor's inclusion adds more star power to the film, marking her Telugu cinema debut. Speculation also surrounds Samantha Ruth Prabhu being roped in for a pivotal role, however, official confirmation awaits.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the acclaimed film Uppena, RC16 is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, marking Venkata Satish Kilaru's debut in film production. The project, backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, promises to be a large-scale production with AR Rahman composing the music.

RC16 will be Janhvi's second outing in Telugu after she bagged lead role in Jr NTR starrer Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara is a duology with part 1 scheduled to hit big screens on October 10. The actor is also said to be part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna which has Suriya in the lead. Meanwhile, coming up next for Janhiv is political thriller Ulajh and Mr and Mrs Mahi. She has wrapped shooting for both the projects.