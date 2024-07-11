ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Arrives with Beau Shikhar, Ranveer and Ananya Slay Traditional Look at Anant-Radhika's Special Puja Ceremony- Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood biggies once again stunned at the special puja ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Wednesday. Adding glitz, Jahnvi Kapoor arrived at the event looking ethereal with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Atlee were among the highlights of the night.

At the special puja ceremony at Ambani residence Antilia, Bollywood diva Janhvi once again turned attention with her striking lehenga. Janhvi nailed the traditional attire, looking stunning in a multicoloured lehenga with intricate embroidery. The Dhadak actor went for a sleek bun and bold ornaments for a glamorous look.

In addition to her appearance, she attracted eyeballs when she arrived with her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi and Shikhar made a grand entry at the event walking hand-in-hand. Pahariya turned up in light coloured kurta and walked ahead of Janhvi as she stopped to pose. However, after posing for shutterbugs, Janhvi reunited with him at the entrance and both went inside together.

Actor Ranveer Singh graced the event in an embroidered ivory kurta combo, making a statement with his suave look. He grinned broadly as he posed for the photographers outside Ambani's house. B-town beauties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor arrived in their traditional best avatar. Kapoor turned up in a peach-colored Sharara outfit, while Panday made quite an impression with her purple lehenga.

Apart from them, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, and MS Dhoni were among the stars that attended the puja. The wedding celebrations are organised following ancient Hindu Vedic traditions. The wedding, or Shubh Vivah, will take place on Friday, July 12. Based on reports, guests are urged to dress in traditional Indian garb to fully embrace the spirit of the occasion.