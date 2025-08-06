Janaki V VS State of Kerala On OTT: When And Where To Stream Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran's Controversial Legal Drama

Hyderabad: Janaki V vs State of Kerala (JSK), a Malayali legal thriller with Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, will be available soon on OTT following a controversial theatrical release. The Pravin Narayanan directorial hit theatres on July 17, 2025, and is set to be released on OTT on August 15, 2025 exclusively on ZEE5.

The legal-thriller is set in the backdrop of a legal battle of Janaki, a young woman seeking justice due to a traumatic sexual assault. The courtroom battle gets intense when Janaki, the protagonist, faces court room battle against experienced advocate David Abel Donovan (Suresh Gopi). Things take a turn for the worse when Janaki files a writ petition against the Chief Minister of Kerala, amplifying the legal and emotional dilemmas faced by her team.

For the unversed, the movie's path to a theatrical release was not plain sailing. It faced various controversies, starting with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) where the board objected to the original title Janaki vs State of Kerala, alleging concern over the use of the name "Janaki," which also represents the Hindu goddess Sita.

The name was later changed to Janaki V vs State of Kerala due to the legal action including the ruling of the Kerala High Court to get its certification. Other edits were also imposed, such as muting the name "Janaki" in a courtroom scene to avoid religious sensitivity.

Adding to the turmoil, a Chennai-based production house had earlier obtained a stay order over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 1.3 crore by the film's producers. These hurdles delayed the release, which was originally scheduled for 20 June. Despite lukewarm reviews, JSK managed to collect a worldwide box office gross of Rs 3.27 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film is produced by J Phanindra Kumar under Cosmos Entertainments, with Sethuraman Nair Kankol as co-producer. Janaki V vs State of Kerala is based on true events and seeks to spark discussion on legal loopholes and the hurdles rape survivors face in seeking justice.