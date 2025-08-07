Janaabe Aali Teaser: Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR Raise The Bar With Electrifying Face-Off

Hyderabad: The teaser for the much-awaited track Janaabe Aali from War 2 is finally out, and it promises nothing short of a jaw-dropping dance battle between the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The full song, however, will be released in theatres on August 14. Touted as a "dance war," the song showcases two of Indian cinema's most dynamic performers locking horns on the dance floor with electrifying moves.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "The dance WAR you've been waiting for is almost here. Here's the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August." Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt (Hindi version), the song pulses with high energy. The Telugu version is sung by Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar, with lyrics by Krishna Kanth, while the Tamil rendition includes vocals by Aziz and Nizar with lyrics by Madhan Karky.

Set in a vibrant, high-stakes backdrop choreographed by Bosco Martis, the visuals suggest a fierce showdown, not through fists, but with rhythm and raw power. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff. That film, directed by Siddharth Anand, grossed over Rs 200 crores in its first week, setting benchmarks in action genre.

This time, the stakes are higher, the action more intense, and the emotions more complex as War 2 pits two ideologically opposed Indian soldiers, played by Hrithik and Jr NTR, against each other in a story exploring nationalism, loyalty, and inner conflict. Adding to its list of firsts, War 2 will also be the first Indian film released in Dolby Cinema in India, with a global rollout that includes North America, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Earlier this week, the romantic track Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik and Kiara Advani, was also unveiled to strong response, marking the return of the Kesariya dream team: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh. With Janaabe Aali, the film adds a musical spectacle to its action-packed narrative, teasing what may well be the most iconic dance number of 2025.