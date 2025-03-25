Jana Nayagan vs. Parasakthi: Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan Set for Intense Pongal 2026 Box Office Clash?

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his final film Jana Nayagan. The film is expected to be released on Pongal 2026. The political drama is said to mark the end of his acting career before he fully focuses on politics with his party, TVK, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Jana Nayagan release date announcement was made by the makers on Monday.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is being touted as a tribute to Vijay's remarkable journey in cinema and beyond. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. The movie’s title translates to People’s Leader.

Vijay recently revealed the first look from the film on Republic Day 2025. The first poster shows him in a salt-and-pepper look donning cool blue denim shirt, black pants, and sunglasses, striking a selfie with a sea of people in the background. The first look instantly brings to mind his iconic selfie from the sets of Master in Neyveli in February 2020 and also his selfie with fans in Kerala during the GOAT shoot in March 2024.

Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi: Pongal 2026 Box Office Clash?

Jana Nayagan is ready to hit screens on January 9, 2026, paving the way for a glorious celebration for its fans. Nevertheless, it is not going enjoy a solo release window during the harvest season. Vijay's last outing is likely to lock horns with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi. While the makers of Parasakthi are yet to officially announce its release date, the buzz around the potential clash between Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi intensified after producer Aakash Baskaran took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message, "This Pongal," left fans puzzled and many speculated that he was hinting at Parasakthi's release during Pongal.

For now, Pongal 2026 promises to deliver a major box-office showdown, as both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi (directed by Sudha Kongara) make their debut on the big screen. It’s shaping up to be an exhilarating face-off between two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

Political Undertones & Big Competition

Both movies are believed to have a political undertone, which leaves everyone waiting in anticipation for the thrilling faceoff. The people are arguing as to whether the movie Jana Nayagan must release solo, especially since it marks Vijay's farewell film role before venturing into politics.

Vijay was last seen in 2024 released The Greatest of All Time. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT was a hit at the box office. As he warms up his political career through TVK, fans wait impatiently to experience his magic in big screens for one last time.

With Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi ready to clash at the box office as Pongal 2026 draws near, the festival season is set to come alive with excitement.