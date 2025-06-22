ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Plays A Fearless Cop In Final Film Before Political Debut

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, showcases him as a fearless cop. The teaser was released on his 51st birthday on June 22, 2025.

Thalapathy Vijay Plays A Fearless Cop In Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay Plays A Fearless Cop In Jana Nayagan (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Actor Thalapathy Vijay offered fans one final farewell to cinema with Jana Nayagan, a high-octane action drama directed by H. Vinoth, where he delivers one last roar. The teaser was released on June 22, Vijay's 51st birthday and has undoubtedly struck a chord with viewers, making many fans emotional since the actor is leaving films for a full-time political role.

The one-minute teaser titled The First Roar opens with a poignant message: "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people." Vijay, in a khaki police uniform and dark sunglasses, steps through a blazing field, sword in hand. A dramatic moment shows his bloodied fist as he adjusts his moustache using the knife.

Set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Jana Nayagan is backed by KVN Productions and features a powerful score by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arivu. The film features an exceptional cast that comprises Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain.

Earlier makers had dropped two posters, one in which Vijay is sitting with a weapon in hand, and the second has him taking a selfie with a crowd cheering him on, further demonstrating the link between both his connection with cinema and politics. The first poster was released by Vijay on Republic Day 2025, with the caption, "#JanaNayagan."

This 69th and final film of Vijay will fulfil more than a cinematic purpose, as it will take on the role of an opening act in his political journey with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam - the political party that he launched in early-2024. The actor has been overtly against the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, and will likely run in the state elections of 2026.

Read More

  1. Jana Nayagan vs. Parasakthi: Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan Set for Intense Pongal 2026 Box Office Clash?
  2. Before Vikrant Massey, THESE 4 Actors Quit Acting in Their Prime
  3. Kuberaa Twitter Review: Dhanush's Stellar Act Steals the Show, Netizens Call It a Must-Watch Socio-political thriller

Hyderabad: Actor Thalapathy Vijay offered fans one final farewell to cinema with Jana Nayagan, a high-octane action drama directed by H. Vinoth, where he delivers one last roar. The teaser was released on June 22, Vijay's 51st birthday and has undoubtedly struck a chord with viewers, making many fans emotional since the actor is leaving films for a full-time political role.

The one-minute teaser titled The First Roar opens with a poignant message: "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people." Vijay, in a khaki police uniform and dark sunglasses, steps through a blazing field, sword in hand. A dramatic moment shows his bloodied fist as he adjusts his moustache using the knife.

Set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Jana Nayagan is backed by KVN Productions and features a powerful score by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arivu. The film features an exceptional cast that comprises Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain.

Earlier makers had dropped two posters, one in which Vijay is sitting with a weapon in hand, and the second has him taking a selfie with a crowd cheering him on, further demonstrating the link between both his connection with cinema and politics. The first poster was released by Vijay on Republic Day 2025, with the caption, "#JanaNayagan."

This 69th and final film of Vijay will fulfil more than a cinematic purpose, as it will take on the role of an opening act in his political journey with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam - the political party that he launched in early-2024. The actor has been overtly against the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, and will likely run in the state elections of 2026.

Read More

  1. Jana Nayagan vs. Parasakthi: Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan Set for Intense Pongal 2026 Box Office Clash?
  2. Before Vikrant Massey, THESE 4 Actors Quit Acting in Their Prime
  3. Kuberaa Twitter Review: Dhanush's Stellar Act Steals the Show, Netizens Call It a Must-Watch Socio-political thriller

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY THALAPATHY LAST FILMVIJAY LAST FILM JANA NAYAGANJANA NAYAGAN RELEASE DATETHALAPATHY VIJAY JANA NAYAGAN LOOKJANA NAYAGAN TEASER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.