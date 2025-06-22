Jana Nayagan Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Plays A Fearless Cop In Final Film Before Political Debut

Hyderabad: Actor Thalapathy Vijay offered fans one final farewell to cinema with Jana Nayagan, a high-octane action drama directed by H. Vinoth, where he delivers one last roar. The teaser was released on June 22, Vijay's 51st birthday and has undoubtedly struck a chord with viewers, making many fans emotional since the actor is leaving films for a full-time political role.

The one-minute teaser titled The First Roar opens with a poignant message: "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people." Vijay, in a khaki police uniform and dark sunglasses, steps through a blazing field, sword in hand. A dramatic moment shows his bloodied fist as he adjusts his moustache using the knife.

Set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Jana Nayagan is backed by KVN Productions and features a powerful score by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arivu. The film features an exceptional cast that comprises Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain.

Earlier makers had dropped two posters, one in which Vijay is sitting with a weapon in hand, and the second has him taking a selfie with a crowd cheering him on, further demonstrating the link between both his connection with cinema and politics. The first poster was released by Vijay on Republic Day 2025, with the caption, "#JanaNayagan."

This 69th and final film of Vijay will fulfil more than a cinematic purpose, as it will take on the role of an opening act in his political journey with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam - the political party that he launched in early-2024. The actor has been overtly against the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, and will likely run in the state elections of 2026.