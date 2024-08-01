'Jammu And Kashmir And Cinema Are Inseparable': LG Manoj Sinha Unveils 'Film Policy 2024'

LG Manoj Sinha Unveils Jammu And Kashmir Film Policy 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday unveiled the 'Film Policy 2024' and a single-window portal for film shooting permissions and subsidy.

He also launched the 'Frames of Transformation Photography' competition during the J&K Film Conclave.

Speaking at the event at the SKICC auditorium in Srinagar, Lt. Governor Sinha emphasized the deep connection between Jammu and Kashmir and cinema.

"Jammu and Kashmir and cinema are inseparable. This region has always been a preferred destination for filmmakers like Yash Chopra," he said.

Sinha noted that the film policy, initially drafted in 2021, has now been updated to reflect a more vibrant Jammu and Kashmir.

"This conclave aims to bring filmmakers together and revive our film culture," he added, congratulating the winners and participants of the film competition.

The new policy aims to showcase the region's progress over the past four years and provide a platform for young filmmakers. Sinha highlighted that several films and OTT web series have been shot in Kashmir recently, and the updated policy addresses previous limitations, making it more filmmaker-friendly and accountable.

"This policy will allow filmmakers to hire local talent and support regional cinema," he said.

Prizes for the 'Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making' competition were distributed, with 'Melting Stones' winning the first prize of Rs 1 lakh. 'I Am Valmiki' and 'Unveiling Strength - The Women Athletes of Kashmir' won the second and third prizes, receiving Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. Consolation prizes of Rs 40,000 each were awarded to 'Viksit Kashmir,' 'Naya Kashmir,' and 'Unicorn.'

Local filmmakers expressed optimism about the new film policy and single-window portal. Filmmaker Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan told ETV Bharat, "We are hopeful the new policy will ease the filmmaking process and provide subsidies. Local talents should be given more prominent roles."

Popular filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised Kashmir as an ideal destination for Bollywood and other cinemas. "I have been visiting Kashmir for 16 years, and it’s the best place for filming. The new policy will facilitate easier shooting here," he said. Bhandarkar also mentioned his interest in filming real-life stories in the region and exploring web series opportunities for OTT platforms.

During the conclave, several films will be screened, including 'Country of Blind,' 'Melting Stones,' 'I Am Valmiki,' 'Unveiling Strength - The Women Athletes of Kashmir,' 'J L Kaul,' 'Nooreh,' 'Khattay Angoor,' 'Unicorn,' and 'Schizophrenia.'