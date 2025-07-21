James Gunn Breaks Silence on Replacing Henry Cavill As Superman: 'Really Unfair and Terrible'

Hyderabad: Director James Gunn has opened up about the emotional and complicated circumstances behind Henry Cavill's exit from the Superman franchise, calling it "really unfair" and "a total bummer." In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn revealed how Cavill's departure wasn't part of some creative plan, but rather the result of studio miscommunication.

Gunn, who now leads DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, explained that the moment their DC deal was finalised, he was surprised to see an official announcement that Henry Cavill would return as Superman. This announcement, Gunn says, clashed directly with the internal plan that he would reboot the character with a new actor. "The day our [DC] deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back. And I'm like, 'What is going on?' We know what the plan is… So it was really unfair to him and a total bummer," said Gunn.

Gunn added that a sector of the studio had been trying to force their version of the DC Universe, leading to the confusion. Wanting to do the right thing, Gunn and Safran personally sat down with Cavill to explain the situation. "He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it," Gunn said, adding, "He said, 'The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to it coming from you guys.'"

While fans were disappointed to lose Cavill, who played Superman in three DC films from 2013 to 2017, Gunn hasn't ruled out Cavill returning to the new DCU in a different role. "Absolutely not [too confusing]," he said. "I talked to him about it on that day. I would love to put Henry in something."

Cavill's replacement, David Corenswet, took over the cape in Gunn's rebooted Superman, which released on July 11, 2025, and has received strong reviews. The new cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion as part of the superhero lineup. Though Cavill is no longer the Man of Steel, fans now hope to see him appear in a new, iconic role within the evolving DC Universe.