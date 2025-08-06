ETV Bharat / entertainment

James Cameron's Film Adaptation Of Ghosts Of Hiroshima Sparks Buzz As Netizens Compare It to Oppenheimer

James Cameron's next film, Ghosts of Hiroshima, will explore real survivor stories from the atomic bombings. Since announcement, it has drawn comparisons with Nolan's Oppenheimer.

James Cameron's Hiroshima Film Sparks Comparisons to Oppenheimer
James Cameron's Hiroshima Film Sparks Comparisons to Oppenheimer (Photo: IANS/ Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: Ever since James Cameron announced that his next film would focus on the survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, social media has been buzzing. Many are calling it the "other side of Oppenheimer." Others are wondering if Cameron will dare to show the full, devastating truth of what the atomic bomb left behind.

While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023) focused on the man behind the bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer, Cameron's upcoming project, Ghosts of Hiroshima, promises to take us into the aftermath, into the lives of those who survived.

The film is based on Charles Pellegrino's new book Ghosts of Hiroshima, which just released on August 5. Pellegrino, who previously worked with Cameron on Titanic and Avatar, uses survivor testimonies and forensic archaeology to uncover what really happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

James Cameron took to social media recently to express how deeply the story affected him. "I'm attracted to great stories and not since Titanic have I found a true story as powerful as this one," he wrote. He added that he is "looking forward to directing the film based on it."

In an interview with a daily, Cameron admitted that the project scares him. "This might be the most challenging film I ever make," he said, adding, "I don't 100% have my strategy fully in place (right now) for how I want to see it, for how I want to shield people from the horror, but still be honest."

With Ghosts of Hiroshima, Cameron steps into the real horrors of history. He even confirmed that he plans to shoot the film in 3D, if that helps immerse audiences in the experience. The story will focus on real-life survivor Tsutomu Yamaguchi, who endured both atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Cameron was also candid in his criticism of Oppenheimer. While he appreciated Nolan's filmmaking in the past, he felt the film "skirted around" the real impact of the bombs. "No Japanese filmmaker has stood up to make this film. No American filmmaker has stood up to make this film... maybe I'm just dumb enough to be the guy to do it?" he said.

Online, reactions have been intense. Comments like "This is the official sequel to Oppenheimer" and "Now we'll see the truth Nolan skipped" are flooding platforms. Others say Oppenheimer felt "cold and distant," while Cameron's take promises to be "more honest, more human."

Cameron is expected to begin production after wrapping up work on Avatar: Fire and Ash. And with the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing this year, the timing feels deeply significant.

