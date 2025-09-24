ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Reveals Film's Release Date After Wrapping Up Kerala Schedule

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has finally ended the suspense around the release of his much-awaited film Jailer 2. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, the actor confirmed that the film will release worldwide on June 12, 2026.

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after completing a week-long shooting schedule in Coimbatore. He was given a grand welcome by his fans, who gathered in large numbers at the airport. During the media interaction, the actor stated that the shooting is going well. He also expressed that he is happy that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards held recently.

Jailer's Landmark Success

The first part of Jailer, released in 2023, was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it went on to become a tremendous hit. The film crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office and is the second highest grossing film in Rajinikanth's career after 2.0.