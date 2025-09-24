Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Reveals Film's Release Date After Wrapping Up Kerala Schedule
Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2's release date. The sequel, directed by Nelson, promises bigger action and new stars.
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has finally ended the suspense around the release of his much-awaited film Jailer 2. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, the actor confirmed that the film will release worldwide on June 12, 2026.
Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after completing a week-long shooting schedule in Coimbatore. He was given a grand welcome by his fans, who gathered in large numbers at the airport. During the media interaction, the actor stated that the shooting is going well. He also expressed that he is happy that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards held recently.
Jailer's Landmark Success
The first part of Jailer, released in 2023, was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it went on to become a tremendous hit. The film crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office and is the second highest grossing film in Rajinikanth's career after 2.0.
The film starred Rajinikanth as a retired police officer also featuring Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, among others in prominent roles. The songs Kaavaalaa and Hukum, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, became chartbusters and still remain hugely popular.
Jailer 2 Promises Bigger Action
The sequel, also directed by Nelson, has been in production since March this year. Recently, action-packed sequences were shot in Kerala, particularly near Palakkad. Fans flocked to the sets in large numbers to greet the superstar, who acknowledged them with waves and smiles from his car's sunroof. Reports suggest that a crucial climax sequence was filmed during this schedule.
In addition to its returning cast, Jailer 2 is set to include new stars like SJ Suryah and Nandamuri Balakrishna. With massive set designs and big action sequences in the works, it truly seems that Jailer 2 will be an even larger spectacle compared to the first Jailer.
