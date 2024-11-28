Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar Channel Breaking Bad Vibes In Film's Posters

Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer is poised for a sequel, with director Nelson Dilipkumar returning to helm Jailer 2. The excitement around the franchise skyrocketed when production house Sun Pictures took to social media to share a series of posters for the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared the posters, which are inspired by the aesthetics of the American series Breaking Bad. The posters featured iconic characters like Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian, Mohanlal's Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Sharing the poster, Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, "No more half-measures when the characters from Jailer are in charge! #Jailer X #BreakingBad."

Nelson, who recently directed the Kavin-starrer Bloody Beggar, confirmed in an interview with KS Ravikumar that Jailer 2 would be his next project. Reports suggest that the sequel's concept and plot are already finalised, though the title is still under consideration. While Jailer 2 remains a strong contender, the team is also considering Hukum as a potential title.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently working on Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan, this marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the director. Scheduled for release on May 1, 2025, Coolie has already generated immense buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the summer release.

With Jailer 2 in the pipeline and Coolie nearing completion, Rajinikanth continues to dominate the South Indian film industry, proving that his star power remains unmatched.