Jailer 2: 'Hunt Begins' as Rajinikanth Starrer Goes on Floors

Chennai: The shoot of the much-anticipated Jailer 2 has officially begun. Directed by Nelson, the action-packed entertainer features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, and the first day of shooting kicked off on Monday. The production company, Sun Pictures, shared the exciting news on their X handle, writing, "Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins! #Jailer2 shoot starts today."

While the film's shooting is currently taking place in Chennai, reports suggest that the film will also be shot in other locations, including Goa and Theni in Tamil Nadu. The project is already generating a great deal of buzz, with reports of Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal joining the sequel. However, the makers have not disclosed the ensemble cast as of yet.

The massive success of Jailer has only increased the excitement surrounding the second installment. The maiden film, which was released to great fanfare, went on to become a massive blockbuster, grossing over Rs 650 crores worldwide. The film's success not only cemented Rajinikanth's star power but also garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storytelling and electrifying action sequences.

The makers of Jailer 2 fuelled further excitement when they released a teaser that captivated fans globally. The announcement teaser began with a humorous radio announcement warning of an incoming cyclone. Director Nelson and music director Anirudh are seen discussing the storyline in Goa. The playful banter between the two soon transitions into a high-octane sequence where the two are caught in a deadly situation, leading to a thrilling showdown featuring Rajinikanth.

The teaser's success was evident, as it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing over 13 million views within just 48 hours of its release. With such a powerful start, Jailer 2 is slated to break major milestones in the entertainment industry.