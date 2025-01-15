Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth's 'Unreal' Action-Packed Return Sets Social Media Ablaze

Hyderabad: On the special occasion of Pongal and Sankranthi, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 dropped the announcement teaser of the film. The 4-minute video, which features Rajini in his action avatar beating up goons, was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is titled Rajini The Jailer 2.

Hyping up the project, music composer Anirudh Ravichandran wrote on X: "Jailer2 🔥🔥🔥Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth with @Nelsondilpkumar and @sunpictures 💥💥💥 It doesn’t get bigger than this 🎉🎉🎉"

The official confirmation and teaser was met with unmatched enthusiasm with videos from theatre celebrations going viral online. Sharing snippets from a theatre erupting in joy as Jailer 2 teaser played, a social media user quipped: "Unreal atmosphere by one man “Aurakanth” at @VettriTheatres today!"

Another fan, reacting to the teaser, wrote: "This announcement video of #Jailer2 alone is 10 times better than most of the teasers and trailers released lately. This is how it’s done! ✅ " Another X user drawing a parallel between Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth wrote: "Chiranjeevi failed ,Amitabh Bachchan failed but this man still maintaining that stardom at his 74🔥🥶"

Many fans of the actor agreed that age is just a number for him as the 74-year-old still commands screen presence, executing action sequences with finesse and having timeless swag. Praising the actor for his craft, a fan shared: "A 74 Year Man Still Ruling the Industry with Back to Back Most Hyped Projects..🤩🔥 The Name is Superstar #Rajinikanth ..⭐"

Not just the superstar, many took notice of the refined script, cinematography, and dialogue delivery with the film's director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh introducing the actor. Laudng the teaser, a fan noted: "The setup, the staging, the elevation and the execution - we got all of it effectively packed in just 4 minutes with Hukum 2.0 to top it all off🔥 This one announcement promo had more effort put into it than some of the films made today. #Jailer2 #Jailer2Announcement"

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's massive blockbuster Jailer, which raked in over Rs 650 crore worldwide. Apart from the superstar, the film featured Mollywood superstar Mohan Lal, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, and Telugu actors Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, and Kishore, among others.