Jai Santoshi Maa Film Producer Dada Satram Rohra Passes Away

Hyderabad: Veteran singer and film producer Dada Satram Rohra passed away on July 18 at the age of 85. Known for his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly for producing the 1975 iconic film Jai Santoshi Maa, Rohra's death was announced with deep sorrow by Radio Sindhi on Instagram.

The post honoured his legacy, stating, “We are deeply saddened to share that the famous singer and film producer Dada Satram Rohra has passed away. May the Almighty rest his noble soul in peace and give strength to his family during this difficult time. Dada Satram Rohra gifted us many superhit songs alongside renowned singers like Dada Ram Panjwani, Bhagwanti Navani, Kamla Keswani, and many more."

Born on June 16, 1939, into a Sindhi family, Satram Rohra emerged as a significant figure in both singing and film production. His career as a film producer began with Shera Daku in 1966, followed by Rocky Mera Naam in 1973. He found great success with Jai Santoshi Maa and produced other notable films such as Nawab Sahib, Ghar Ki Laj, Karan, and Jai Kaali, featuring stars like Jeetendra and Hema Malini.

Rohra was not only a producer, but also an accomplished singer, known for popular Sindhi songs such as Jhulelal, Hal Ta Bhaji Halu, Shal Dhyar Na Jaman, and Ladli. A significant highlight of his career was persuading the legendary Lata Mangeshkar to sing a Sindhi song, a testament to his influence and dedication.

Jai Santoshi Maa, directed by Vijay Sharma and written by R Priyadarshi was a devotional film that became a blockbuster. It starred Kanan Kaushal, Ashish Kumar, Rajnibala, Bharat Bhushan, Anita Guha and Bela Bose. The film, which was released on May 30, 1975, featured memorable songs by Usha Mangeshkar, Mahendra Kapoor and Kavi Pradeep.

Dada Satram Rohra's passing marks a profound loss for the Sindhi community and the entertainment industry. His legacy, characterised by his artistic achievements and contributions, will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.