Jagjit Singh 14th Death Anniversary: Remembering Ghazal King Who Took The Genre To The Masses

His albums, like the 1976 release Unforgettable, and his contributions to films such as Arth and TV serials like Mirza Ghalib, earned him national acclaim, widespread commercial success, and critical recognition, ultimately making him one of India's most important and best-selling artists. In 1998, Singh was awarded Sahitya Academy Award for popularising the work of Mirza Ghalib. In 2003, he was awarded with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award. In 2007, Singh performed in Parliament, where he rendered Bahadur Shah Zafar's famous ghazal Lagta nahi hai dil mera, on the day of the 150th anniversary of the Indian First War of Independence of 1857.

Singh introduced new instruments like the 12-string guitar and bass guitar into ghazal singing, adding to the genre's appeal and modernity. His ability to convey deep emotion, from pathos to anguish, in his singing made him a deeply endearing figure, resonating with listeners' own experiences of love, longing, and loss. Queen of Melody and India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar noted that Singh sang "from the heart," which created an intimate connection with his listeners. Asha Bhosale would often say that “hearing Jagjit's ghazals brought peace to the mind”. "Listening to him was a soothing experience. If one wanted to get away from everyday stress, the best way was to play a Jagjit Singh record," Bhosale had said. Recalling her time with Singh, Usha Uthup said, "It was because of him that ordinary men could enjoy good ghazals. We worked together in a jingle when I was just starting my career. He introduced the 12-string guitar and the bass guitar in ghazal singing, in a way no one could.”

Jagjit Singh is considered to be among the most successful ghazal singers and composers of all time in terms of critical acclaim and commercial success. In 1961, at the age of 20, Singh became a professional singer and composer and in a career spanning five decades, the range and breadth of his work have been regarded as genre-defining. Singh's primary contribution is making ghazals easy for the general public to understand, moving them beyond the traditional Urdu poetry settings to a broader audience. His wife Chitra once said in an interview: “Ghazal was referred to as something sung for the elderly and sung by Begum Akhtar, Angoori Bai and others. But, Jagjit-ji made it easy on the ears. Sitting in the audience, I’d find men and women weeping. He made every listener feel that he was only singing for him or her. The way he conveyed the emotions touched hearts irrespective of the language."

On October 10, 2011, India lost the legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh to brain haemorrhage at the age of 70. Jagjit Singh had aspirations to become a playback singer in Bollywood, but his journey led him to revolutionize the ghazal genre instead. After moving to Mumbai in 1965, he initially struggled to break into the film industry, but eventually became the "Ghazal King" by modernizing and popularizing the traditional art form. Singh revolutionized the ghazal genre making it accessible to the masses by simplifying the music and lyrics and bringing the genre from elite circles to the masses. Even years after his passing, his music continues to resonate with listeners across generations. His untimely death was met with widespread grief in the music industry and among fans, who remembered his soul-stirring and lilting melodies, such as Hontho se chhoo lo tum, Jhuki jhuki si nazar, Tumko dekha toh yeh khayal aaya, Hazaron khwaishe aisi, Ye kaghaz ki kashti and Jhuki jhuki si nazar among others.

'I would identify Jagjit Singh's voice as my own' - Raj Babbar (Photo: Getty Images)

Well-known playback, bhajan and ghazal singer Hariharan calls Singh a pioneer in his effort. “Jagjit-ji has inspired so many singers especially in the ghazal world. Also, in his time he achieved huge fandom without having many movie or film songs in his repertoire. It was humongous what he created with those non-film songs. Even today when you hear his songs you get nostalgic and so many singers follow that style of rendering which is beautiful,” says Hariharan.

Hariharan further says, “It is very difficult to sing Jagjit-ji’s songs apart from his composition and technicality of it, it is about his voice ... it is very difficult to imitate that kind of voice, you have to be very careful in choosing which song you sing of Jagjit-ji. But any good artist will leave a void and it is not supposed to be filled, it is supposed to be enjoyed.”

At the age of 24, sometime in mid-sixties Jagjit Singh moved to Mumbai where he initially sang ad jingles and Hariharan distinctly remembers how his first meeting with Singh, sometime in 1977, turned out to be extremely fruitful with the ghazal legend offering him an assignment of an ad jingle. “I once tagged along with Jaidev-ji [veteran music composer] to meet Jagjit-ji and he immediately recognized me and offered me a jingle to sing. I had just come into the industry. Jagjit-ji asking me to sing was a big thing for me and that gesture of his really made me very happy and it gave me a lot of confidence," said Hariharan.

Jagjit Singh at the Odyssey Ghazal Symphony in Mumbai, December 2010 (Photo: Getty Images)

Hothon se chhulo tum became one of Singh's most memorable and beloved romantic ghazals, and its picturization on Raj Babbar, the male lead of Prem Geet has made it a timeless classic. “I definitely owe my success to Jagjit Singh to some extent. I would identify his voice as my own. The song still remains so popular,” says Raj Babbar further adding, “Jagjit Singh was a great human being and he always stood for his friends. His fraternity and artists had a special place in his heart. I don’t think money played an important part in his life. He has made studios for his friends. Since his composition for Prem Geet became a huge success, he got many offers but he didn’t take up much work.”

“Jagjit Singh achieved huge fandom without having many movie or film songs in his repertoire” - Hariharan (Photo: IANS)

Singh made a mark in Indian music and achieved more fame after he began singing with his wife, Chitra, as a duo. From singing jingles to releasing the most iconic of their albums, the couple retained the richness of poetry and simplified the ghazals. The 1978 album Beyond Time became the first digitally recorded album by an Indian artiste, which won the pair worldwide appreciation. Unfortunately, their joint musical career ended abruptly in 1990 after their 20-year-old son Vivek, died in a car accident. Although Singh occupied himself with solo projects, he suffered from deep depression and his anguish was often evident in his live performances. It was around that time he collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar on an album titled Sajda, an Urdu word meaning "prostration". This album was released in 1991 shortly after the demise of his son.

After a brief hiatus, he returned to music, channelling his pain into performances that touched even deeper emotional chords. His friends say that Singh showed immense strength in the face of personal tragedy, continuing to create music and support charitable causes. “Both, he and his wife were shattered … that tragedy took away a lot of joy but because of the music he survived that tragedy. Obviously, there was a huge scar in his life. His wife was devastated. He came back into music and did whatever he could. But again, it was a big loss to music as he went away too soon. He was singing at his peak,” says Hariharan. “Due to that tragedy, he had isolated himself which we as friends understood,” says Raj Babbar.

Jagjit Singh may have not found success in mainstream Bollywood but he found immense success by establishing his own path. As Chitra Singh once said in an interview -- “Jagjit-Ji was a unique musician. He came to Mumbai with the same aspirations as anyone else. But his voice was so different it never could match any hero. It only grew richer with time.”