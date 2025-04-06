Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother Kim Passes Away After Stroke

Hyderabad: In a tragic development, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday, April 6, after suffering a stroke. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where she had been admitted to the ICU since March 24. The news has left the actor and her close circle in mourning.

Kim Fernandez, who resided in Manama, Bahrain, had earlier suffered a similar health scare in 2022, after which she was hospitalised in Bahrain. This time, upon learning of her mother's critical condition, Jacqueline immediately flew back to be by her side. Videos and pictures of the actor arriving at the hospital in a white salwar kameez and face mask had gone viral on social media.

Jacqueline's father, Elroy Fernandez, was also seen accompanying her at the hospital during this challenging time. In addition to this, Jacqueline’s Kick co-star, Salman Khan, was spotted by the shutterbugs at the hospital as he visited her mother.

Recently, actor Jacqueline skipped performing at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati due to her mother's ill health. A source close to the actor informed a news agency that the Murder 2 actor's mother was in the ICU recovering while they waited for more updates from the doctor. Sources confirmed that the actor opted out to remain with her ailing mother.

Later, on April 6, Jacqueline and her father were seen entering the premises where Kim's funeral was held. Actor Sonu Sood, who recently worked with Jacqueline in his directorial debut Fateh, was also there to offer condolences and attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline was last seen in Fateh. The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic.