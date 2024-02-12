Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Wedding: Groom's House Decked up, Wedding Invitation Goes Viral - Watch

Hyderabad: Love is in the air as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gear up to exchange vows soon. The couple, who have been together for a few years, have sent social media into a frenzy with the reveal of their wedding date, set for February 21. Excitement is palpable as preparations kick off at Jackky's Mumbai residence, with glimpses of the festivity lighting up the atmosphere. While the couple has kept mum on the swirling rumors, fans eagerly anticipate official confirmation.

The couple's wedding invitation, which has taken the internet by storm, exudes a laid-back coastal vibe, hinting at a beachside celebration in Goa. Bearing the names "Rakul and Jackky" and the hashtag #AbDonoBhagna-Ni, the invitation reveals the wedding date of Wednesday, February 21, 2024, promising a picturesque setting for the couple's pheras.

Jackky Bhagnanii-Rakul Preet wedding invite goes viral

Rakul and Jackky's choice of Goa as their wedding destination holds sentimental significance, as it marks the beginning of their romantic journey. Despite initial plans for a Middle Eastern wedding, the couple shifted their venue to India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote domestic tourism. The decision underscores their love for the sun-kissed beaches and scenic beauty of Goa, evident in Rakul's affection for coastal locales showcased on her Instagram.

Amidst wedding preparations, Rakul will next be seen in Indian 2, alongside veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The eagerly awaited sequel, a continuation of the 1996 hit, promises an engaging narrative against the backdrop of societal issues.

Meanwhile, Jackky is gearing up for the release of his production venture Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for an Eid 2024 release.