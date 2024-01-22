Jackie Shroff walks barefoot at Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Hyderabad: One of the attendees in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was the acclaimed actor, Jackie Shroff. To everyone's surprise, Jackie attended the ceremony without wearing any shoes. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who also graced the Ram Mandir opening ceremony, took to Instagram Story and shared a video featuring himself with Jackie. In the video, he moved his camera towards Jackie Shroff's feet and stated that he was not wearing any shoes. Both actors also chanted "Jai Siya Ram."

Earlier in the day, Jackie expressed his gratitude while speaking to a news agency, stating, "I have received the blessings...I feel honoured to have been invited. Whenever I played the role of an inspector, my name was 'Ram'..." Alongside Jackie, numerous other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vivek Oberoi, Madhuri Dixit and Sonu Nigam among others, who graced the ceremony.

During the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, army helicopters were captured showering petals over the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in by showering petals on the workers, who were part of the construction team that brought the magnificent Ram Temple to life. He was also seen offering flowers to the idol of Jatayu on the Ram Temple premises and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

PM Modi while addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony described the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol as not only a moment of triumph after a long struggle, but also a moment of humility. He emphasised that the establishment of the Ayodhya temple signifies a renewed national consciousness regarding Lord Ram and his significance in our daily lives. The grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, led by PM Modi concluded with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol after an hour-long ritual.