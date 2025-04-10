Jaat X Review: Sunny Deol's Intense Action, Heroism, and Whistle-worthy Moments Floor Fans; 'Sorry Bol' Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol is back in action, and how! After the massive success of Gadar 2, the Bollywood icon returns to the big screen with Jaat, which hit theatres today, April 10. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, marking Deol’s much-anticipated South Indian debut. If early reactions are anything to go by, Jaat is already striking a chord with movie buffs who thrive on high-octane larger-than-life action dramas.

The buzz is real. Social media is lit up with reactions from fans who caught the film on day one. Online booking platforms are also seeing a steady rise in ticket sales. Mounted on Sunny Deol's broad shoulders, Jaat is being hailed as a big-screen spectacle.

Initial reactions are calling Jaat a full-blown mass entertainer. With Sunny's commanding presence, whistle-worthy dialogues, and power-packed action sequences driving the film. Gopichand Malineni, known for his unapologetically massy Telugu films, brings that same flavour to Jaat, which is rooted in a rustic setting and packed with audience-pleasing moments.

One particular dialogue from the film has already gone viral: "Sorry bol." Ever since the trailer dropped, the line has become a sensation online, and now that fans have seen the film, "Sorry Bol" is trending across social media. Many say the entire first half builds up to this sequence, which is already being called the highlight of the movie.

Sharing his excitement, a fan wrote, "From the filming set to the premiere of Jaat, heartfelt congratulations to #SunnyDeol sir n entire team. This film promises to be an exciting blend of entertainment and commercial appeal, a must watch 🙌"

While the film has been receiving loads of praise, there are a few criticisms as well. Some viewers felt the writing could've been sharper and more focused. Still, Sunny's commanding screen presence more than makes up for it. Many fans are thrilled to see him back in a role that channels the kind of old-school heroism they feel has been missing in today's Hindi cinema.

Another viewer posted, "#jaat has everything: star power, style, scale, soul, substance and surprises… Sunny Deol is real Jaat. His presence on screen is mind-blowing."

And someone else shared their mid-movie reaction, "#Jaat Interval – Super entertainment till now. #SunnyDeol of the ’90s is back with this film… No one has presented him like this in the last 15 years."

The film’s intense action is also earning major love from audiences. One enthusiastic fan tweeted, "Now watching #Jaat @iamsunnydeol — this is not action, this is madness. What an experience 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SunnyDeol fans be ready for this absolute hysteria. Watch Jaat only in cinema or regret for lifee 💥.

Apart from Sunny, Randeep Hooda is getting applause for his performance as the film’s villain, Ranatunga, a menacing antagonist who’s said to be one of the film’s major strengths. Vineet Kumar Singh, too, has been appreciated for his impactful performance and solid screen presence.

As one viewer summed it up: "#SunnyDeol’s #Jaat is a smooth, entertaining, effective action blaster! It’s interval now — highlight is undoubtedly our #SunnyDeol in every frame! @iamsunnydeol is super extraordinary. Sunny Deol’s portrayal is fully believable! #Jaat looks super duper hit!"

Technically, the film holds its ground with a rousing background score that elevates the heroism and action, while the cinematography beautifully captures the earthy tones and rural landscapes. The action choreography is also being praised for its raw, thunderous impact.

From the looks of it, Jaat is a solid throwback to the masala cinema era, a genre that's been missed in recent years, especially in Hindi films. It's that nostalgic mix of action, emotion, and good-vs-evil that many grew up loving.

The official synopsis gives a good glimpse into the plot: "In a remote coastal village, ruthless criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga terrorises the locals. A traveling stranger's chance encounter with his men uncovers the villagers' suffering. Realizing the deep-rooted corruption, he takes matters into his own hands. Armed with truth and justice, he sets out for a final confrontation with Ranatunga."

Jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat has been cleared with a U/A certificate and runs for 2 hours and 33 minutes. Deol aside, the film stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and more.