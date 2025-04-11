Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Drops Sharply After Opening Above Rs 9 Crore

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's recently released action-drama Jaat struggled to make the impact it was expected to at the box office. Despite high expectations and favourable reviews from both critics and the audience, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections on its second day.

Jaat was released on April 10 to a lukewarm start, bringing in Rs 9.5 crore at the box office in India. While this figure was underwhelming compared to trade expectations, many believed that the positive word of mouth would boost the film's performance on Day 2. However, early estimates suggest otherwise.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat collected Rs 3.88 crore (till evening) on its second day, April 11, bringing the film's total earnings to Rs 13.38 crore. These figures are based on live data and are expected to rise slightly once final collections, including late-night shows, are reported. Still, the steep decline of over 50% from the opening day is concerning for the makers.

The film's Hindi occupancy rate was recorded at 9.10% overall on Friday. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 5.44%, which improved slightly in the afternoon (10.97%) and evening (10.89%). The highest occupancy was observed in Jaipur, with 25.67%.

Jaat was released just a week after Salman Khan's Sikandar. Sikandar opened to Rs 54 crore worldwide, overshadowing Jaat's opening numbers. Even Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which released earlier this year and had a tepid reception, managed a better opening with over Rs 15 crore on Day 1. Compared to these benchmarks, Jaat's performance has been below par.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi directorial debut, Jaat features Sunny Deol as Bhaskar Singh Jaat, a rugged traveler who ends up in a conflict-ridden village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The film depicts his struggle against Varadaraja Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda, in a life-and-death fight to defend the downtrodden. The film stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead, and also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting cast roles.

While the performances, especially Deol's and Hooda's, have been praised, the film's underwhelming box office numbers may limit its theatrical run. The coming days will be crucial for Jaat, as it now depends heavily on strong word of mouth to recover its momentum.