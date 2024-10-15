'It's Time For Stricter Measures': After Deepfake Controversy, Rashmika Mandanna Joins Forces With I4C To Combat Cybercrime

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as the National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. With this new role, Rashmika aims to spearhead national campaigns focusing on cyber safety, advocating for stricter measures to fight the growing threat of cybercrime across India.

Rashmika's advocacy is deeply personal, stemming from her own experience as a victim of cybercrime. A deepfake video featuring the actor was circulated online, causing her significant distress and highlighting the severity of digital manipulation. The culprits were eventually caught, but the incident opened her eyes to the urgent need for stronger cyber safety measures.

On Tuesday, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a video addressing the increasing dangers of cybercrime, urging the public to be vigilant. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "We live in a digital age, and cybercrime is at an all-time high. As someone who's experienced its impact, I believe it's time for stricter measures to protect our online world."

"Let's unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves and future generations. I want to bring awareness and protect as many of you as possible from cybercrimes so as I take on the role of brand ambassador for I4C. Let me and the Government of India help you—report cybercrimes by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in. Thank you. Rashmika Mandanna Brand Ambassador of I4C," she further wrote.

In her new role, Rashmika will be working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs to raise awareness about various forms of cybercrime, including online fraud, cyberbullying, and the rise of deepfake videos and AI-generated content. Her involvement is expected to bring significant visibility to the issue, especially given her widespread popularity.