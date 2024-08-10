'It's Our job': Did Sidharth Malhotra And Alicia Kaur Get Too Close? Model Clarifies With Apology To Kiara Advani

Hyderabad: A video of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and supermodel Alicia Kaur has taken social media by storm, where the model was seen getting too close to him while they walked the ramp for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, during their latest collection presentation in New Delhi. This video has quickly become a hot topic of discussion. Amid the online chatter, Alicia has now addressed the incident.

The model initially shared various clips highlighting the playful and flirtatious rapport she had with Sidharth during the runway show. However, she later posted an apology, clarifying that it was purely professional. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alicia wrote, "Sorry Kiara," referencing Sidharth's wife, Kiara Advani. In a subsequent post, she wrote, "It's our job."

Alicia Kaur and Sidharth Malhotra made walked the runway, reviving the glamour of the 1970s at The Piano Man in Delhi. While the collection received praise and Sidharth's walk was notably lauded, many netizens felt that his demeanour with Alicia crossed the line into flirtation.

In the comment section, fans left various remarks regarding the boldness of their runway. Comments flooded in, with one user stating, "Kiara tauba tauba," and another writing, "Distance Matters." As speculation heightened about the interaction between Alicia and Sidharth, she promptly dropped an apology directed at Kiara Advani, making it clear that nothing inappropriate had occurred.

At the event, Sidharth Malhotra captivated the audience in a velvet blazer layered over a vintage ruffled shirt. Both his mother and brother were present in the audience, witnessing his runway moment. Earlier this year, Sidharth was seen in the film Yodha, and reports suggest he is set to begin filming for an action-drama project titled Mitti.