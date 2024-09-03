'It's Not Just Industry Issue, It's Any Woman's Workplace Issue': Ektaa R Kapoor Speaks Out On Safety For Females

Hyderabad: Producer Ektaa R Kapoor stated that women will only feel safe in the workplace when they are granted equal opportunities and hold top positions within companies. Speaking on Tuesday at the trailer launch event of her upcoming production The Buckingham Murders, Ektaa addressed the issue of workplace safety for women, which has gained significant attention following the revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The report, which highlights rampant sexual exploitation within the Malayalam film industry, has sparked a broader conversation about the conditions faced by women in various professional environments.

Ektaa highlighted the need for conscious efforts to create a safe working environment for women. She said, "In a lot of places, we need women at the top and at least running companies. And for that, women also have to take the initiative." She pointed out that while reports like the one from the Justice Hema Committee are crucial, they are just the beginning of a larger movement that requires proactive measures to change the status quo.

"A conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work. A big part of it will be women leading professional jobs. And I think that has to start happening. It's still a very slanted place," she added, acknowledging the persistent gender inequalities that exist in many industries.

The Malayalam film industry, in particular, is currently grappling with controversy following the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report. The report has brought to light numerous instances of sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in the industry, leading to a public outcry. Several women actors, including a Bengali actor, have come forward with allegations against prominent figures in Malayalam cinema, such as director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Ektaa emphasised that the issue of women's safety extends beyond the film industry and is a critical concern for women in all workplaces. "Women and their safety is not just an industry issue, it's any woman's workplace issue. And we take this very seriously," she said. She further stressed the importance of female leadership in driving change, stating, "A lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of women can join forces."

Ektaa also mentioned the significance of collaborative efforts between women in the industry, citing her own experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Buckingham Murders. "Two female producers coming together and making a film, telling a crime story which is sorted by a female officer, is also a step at creating some kind of safety and some kind of power," she remarked.

Director Hansal Mehta, who also spoke at the event, echoed Ektaa's sentiments but highlighted that men must take responsibility for ensuring a safe and equal environment for women in the workplace. "It is up to men. The responsibility is on men, the onus is on men to take the initiative to ensure that this equality and safety is maintained. I think it's about time we own up and we look at this, look at safety in the eye," he stated.

Speaking of The Buckingham Murders, which also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain, is scheduled for release in theatres on September 13.