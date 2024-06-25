ETV Bharat / entertainment

It's Indian 2 Trailer Release Day! First Reactions of Kamal Haasan Starrer out after Chennai Screening

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Pan-India film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, is slated to hit theatres in July. Ahead of its release, in a strategic promotional tool, the makers showcased the trailer in Chennai to a select audience, the reactions of which have now surfaced online.

Hyderabad: Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is due to hit theatres in July, and the long-awaited sequel is expected to be a blockbuster. The film's promotions are underway, and the makers have provided regular updates as part of their calm promotional strategy. In the latest development, the trailer for Indian 2 was screened in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The trailer has created quite a buzz with netizens taking over X with favourable response.

The trailer for Indian 2 was partly released, and netizens cannot stop admiring it. The two-minute video showcases how government officials ask the general public for bribes in exchange for work, contracts, and other work. The Indian 2 trailer is slated to be released on June 25th at 7 pm, with two weeks until the film's premiere. The positive response to the promotional video has now added to the buzz.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The film bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The veteran actor returns as Senapathy to battle evil and corruption. The film marks Kamal Haasan's reunion with director Shankar after two decades.

The much-anticipated sequel, which took a long time to be filmed, is finally due to hit theatres, and the film is expected to break box office records, given the men behind the film. Indian 2 will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with a third installment scheduled to follow a few months after the second.

