'It's Disturbing': Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Media for Scrutiny Over Her Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown slammed media for scrutinising her new blonde look, which she debuted at a promotional event for The Electric State.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against the media for scrutinising her appearance rather than engaging in responsible journalism
Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of The Electric State at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Getty Images)
Hyderabad: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against the media for scrutinising her "face, body, and choices" rather than engaging in responsible journalism. She expressed frustration with the recent coverage of her appearance, claiming it borders on bullying.

Backlash Over Her New Blonde Look

Brown's comments come after much attention was given to her new blonde-haired look during promotional events for her upcoming Netflix film The Electric State. According to certain publications and social media users, her transformation made her look "older."

Brown's Shares Video Addressing the Issue

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Brown said: "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing... This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Growing Up in Public Eye

The 21-year-old actor, who has been in the spotlight since she was 10, opened up about the challenges of growing up in the public eye. She reflected, "I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me."

The Struggle to Meet Unrealistic Expectations

Brown highlighted the unrealistic expectations placed on her to maintain the same appearance she had during her early years on Stranger Things. "They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

Brown Refuses to Apologise for Growing Up

In response to the criticism, Brown asserted that she would not apologize for maturing. "I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself," she added.

Support from Fellow Actors

Many of Brown's fellow actors showed their support in the comments section of her post, rallying behind her message.

