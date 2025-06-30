'It's All Resolved': Paresh Rawal Rejoins Hera Pheri 3 Team After Brief Exit

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal finally confirmed that he is returning to Hera Pheri 3, weeks after shocking fans with the news of his exit from the project. Rawal is remembered and cherished for portraying the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and assured fans that everything is sorted and the trio are reunited again.

Speaking on Himanshu Mehta's podcast, Paresh Rawal cleared the air around the supposed controversy. "Nahi, controversy kuch nahi hai (There's no controversy), it's all resolved," he said, adding, "When people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful. It's our responsibility to the audience. You can't take them for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and deliver)."

He added that the trio - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and himself were always meant to return to the project. "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (The film was always going to happen), we just had to fine-tune ourselves," he said with a smile. "Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel - we've all been friends for many years and are committed to making a great film," he assured.

The original Hera Pheri was released in 2000, directed by Priyadarshan, and instantly became a cult classic. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, came out in 2006 and was also a huge hit. The third installment will reunite the legendary characters - Raju (Akshay), Shyam (Suniel), and Baburao (Paresh) - after nearly two decades.

Earlier this year, fans were left disappointed when reports emerged that Paresh had exited Hera Pheri 3. According to sources, Akshay Kumar, who also produces the film, had taken legal action after Paresh's exit. The actor had even returned his signing amount with 15 pc interest. However, with this new announcement, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. The film is expected to go on floors soon under the direction of Priyadarshan, who returns to helm the franchise he began.