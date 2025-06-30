'It's All Resolved': Paresh Rawal Rejoins Hera Pheri 3 Team After Brief Exit

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal finally confirmed that he is returning to Hera Pheri 3, weeks after shocking fans with the news of his exit from the project. Rawal is remembered and cherished for portraying the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and assured fans that everything is sorted and the trio are reunited again.
Speaking on Himanshu Mehta's podcast, Paresh Rawal cleared the air around the supposed controversy. "Nahi, controversy kuch nahi hai (There's no controversy), it's all resolved," he said, adding, "When people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful. It's our responsibility to the audience. You can't take them for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and deliver)."
Baburao Is Back – Issue Resolved!— Akshay Kumar Fans Group (@AKFansGroup) June 29, 2025
It’s official - @SirPareshRawal is back. He confirms the #HeraPheri3 issue is resolved. All set to reunite with #AkshayKumar𓃵 and @SunielVShetty
VC - The Himanshu Mehta Show YT Channel pic.twitter.com/RnGtOGvE9R
He added that the trio - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and himself were always meant to return to the project. "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (The film was always going to happen), we just had to fine-tune ourselves," he said with a smile. "Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel - we've all been friends for many years and are committed to making a great film," he assured.
NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025
The original Hera Pheri was released in 2000, directed by Priyadarshan, and instantly became a cult classic. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, came out in 2006 and was also a huge hit. The third installment will reunite the legendary characters - Raju (Akshay), Shyam (Suniel), and Baburao (Paresh) - after nearly two decades.
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025
Earlier this year, fans were left disappointed when reports emerged that Paresh had exited Hera Pheri 3. According to sources, Akshay Kumar, who also produces the film, had taken legal action after Paresh's exit. The actor had even returned his signing amount with 15 pc interest. However, with this new announcement, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. The film is expected to go on floors soon under the direction of Priyadarshan, who returns to helm the franchise he began.
