It's a Wrap: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan Beam in Picture from Last Day of Their Romcom Shoot

ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Khushi Kapoor, known for her role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is gearing up to feature in a new film directed by Shauna Gautam, who is making her directorial debut. The film will star Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead role. On Saturday, the director took to her social media handle to announce that the film's shoot had been wrapped up.

In an Instagram post, Shauna Gautam shared a group photo with the entire cast and crew, including Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, marking the end of shooting with a caption that read, "12 years, and in-numerous dreams later: ITS A WRAP on my “first movie” - whaaaaa! All i can be is grateful!" Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a cake that had "It's a wrap" written on it.

The upcoming romantic comedy is being produced by Karan Johar and is expected to be an OTT original, rather than a theatrical release, due to its narrative style. Rumours have also surfaced that Suniel Shetty has joined the cast in a significant role, adding to the intrigue of the film.

Shauna Gautam, transitioning from assistant director roles in major Bollywood productions, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Sanju, is making her mark as a director. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is embarking on his own acting journey and is reported to star alongside Kajol in an upcoming thriller film. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, has made her acting debut in The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.

