It's a Misguided Reaction: Richa Chadha Disagrees with Nora Fatehi's Views on Feminism

Hyderabad: Richa Chadha, who has been receiving appreciation for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, in a recent interview, opened up about her views on feminism. When Richa was questioned about Nora Fatehi's recent statement that "women should be nurturers," in a recent interview, the actor expressed her views on the subject and stated that she does not entirely agree with telling women what they should and shouldn't do. The actor essayed the role of Lajjo, a desperate and alcoholic character who longs for Nawab's acceptance and love, in the Netflix series.

"The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist," Richa stated in the interview. It is the credit of feminism and the decisions made by those who came before us to believe that women should be employed outside the home and have a career as well as the freedom to dress however they choose and work wherever they choose. So I think it's a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late '60s. It's not really a real understanding."

She went on to say that cues should be observed in nature and provided an example of how a lion family handles the birth of a cub. "Every function is defined as just as people who are sharing the duty of bringing a kid into the world, not as gender roles. And I don't fully agree with this women should be this way. And not this way. I'm surprised it was said at all, actually," she added.

It all began when Nora Fatehi in a podcast said: "Feminism. I don't believe in this. In fact, I think, feminism messed up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer.”